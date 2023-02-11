JUST IN
DDA's anti-encroachment drive continues in Mehrauli for 2nd day

Residents of the area said that the DDA had demolished two three-storeyed buildings near the Aulia Masjid at Andheria Mor along with shanties

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Source: ANI twitter handle
Representative Image (Source: ANI twitter handle)

For a second consecutive day, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday continued an anti-encroachment drive in the Mehrauli area amid protests by locals.

A large number of security personnel have been deployed on the spot with gears.

Residents of the area said that the DDA had demolished two three-storeyed buildings near the Aulia Masjid at Andheria Mor along with shanties.

On Friday, several three- and four-storeyed structures that had come up illegally on the agency's land in the Aam Bagh, Brijwasi

colony area of Mehrauli were demolished.

The residents claimed that they were not given any prior notice by the agency.

A joint team of DDA officials on Friday had bulldozed an illegal structure in the Ghousiya slum colony and then demolished shanties near a local mosque.

The DDA also demolished one building and partially removed others in Brijwasi Colony and C-block.

These areas are located close to the Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

Some of the land here belongs to DDA, while few other stretches on which buildings and shanties have come up over the last decade are owned by the Archaeological Survey of India and the Waqf Board.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 14:36 IST

