Business Standard

DDCA director meets Pant; expresses satisfaction at medical treatment

India's star cricketer had a miraculous escape when his luxury car crashed into a road divider and caught fire after he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday

Topics
Rishabh Pant | Road Accidents | Cricketers

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sharma on Saturday met Rishabh Pant at Max Hospital here and expressed satisfaction at the treatment being given to the cricket star at the facility.

"He (Pant) is being looked after well by doctors here. The BCCI is also in touch with them, taking updates on his condition. As of now, he will be kept here only," Sharma told reporters after meeting the cricketer.

India's star cricketer had a miraculous escape when his luxury car crashed into a road divider and caught fire after he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday.

The 25-year-old, who was on his way to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother, suffered injuries on his head, back and feet, but is in a stable condition, according to police.

Replying to a question, Sharma said Pant told him that it was dark and the accident took place when he was trying to negotiate a pothole.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher also met Pant at the hospital.

"He (Pant) is doing fine. We met him as fans. Let us pray that he recovers soon and we see him playing again," Kapoor told reporters after coming out of the hospital.

Kher, who accompanied Kapoor, said they made the cricketer laugh a lot.

"Everything is fine. We met Pant, his mother and relatives, they are all fine. We made him laugh a lot," he said.

Pant has scored 2,271 runs in 33 Tests so far with the help of five hundreds and 11 fifties. He has also represented the country in 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 17:32 IST

