Decision to procure S-400 missile systems based on threat perception: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Discussions with US underway on S-400 missile defence deal: India
New version of Akash missile successfully flight-tested in Odisha
India successfully test-fires Agni-5 missile having range of 5,000 km
India tests DRDO-developed Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile
Russia says supplies to India of air defence system proceeding on schedule
-
The procurement of Russian S-400 missile defence systems was a "sovereign decision" based on existing threat perceptions and to meet the entire spectrum of security challenges, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Ajay Bhatt said on Friday.
In a written reply in Lok Sabha today, Bhatt said that government is aware of all developments that may impact the procurement of Defence Equipment.
"Government takes sovereign decisions based on threat perception, operational and technological aspects to keep the Armed Forces in a state of readiness to meet the entire spectrum of security challenges. The deliveries are as per contractual timelines," he said.
"The S-400 Missile is a potent system in terms of its operational capability to provide continuous and effective air defence system to a very large area. With the induction of this system, air defence capability of the nation will be significantly enhanced," Bhatt added.
This remark comes as the first regiment of Russia's anti-aircraft missile system air defence (PRO) S-400 will be delivered to India by the end of 2021.
"All the property of the first regimental set of S-400s will be delivered to India at the end of 2021," Alexander Mikheev, the director-general of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport said last month, as quoted by Sputnik.
He added that the deliveries started ahead of schedule.
The head of Rosoboronexport also said that Indian experts have already completed training in Russia and returned home. "Immediately after the New Year, our specialists will arrive in India to hand over the equipment at its locations," Mikheev added.
In September, the Director of the Russian government's main defence export control organisation had said that Russia has started supplying the S-400 defence missile system to India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU