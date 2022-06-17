Decision to relax age limit under Agnipath to benefit candidates: Gadkari

-
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the decision to raise the upper age limit to 23 years from 21 for candidates under the 'Agnipath' scheme for 2022 will benefit those who have fallen out of the age bracket to join the armed forces.
Gadkari in a tweet said that empowering youth power is the topmost priority of the Modi government, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The decision to relax the age limit from 21 years to 23 years for candidates of Agnipath Yojana, will benefit those who have fallen out of the age bracket to join the armed forces. Gratitude to Hon'ble PM on this move," he said.
The government on Thursday had increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the 'Agnipath' scheme to 23 years from 21 years for 2022 amid widespread protests against the new model for enrolment of soldiers into the three services.
