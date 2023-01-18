JUST IN
Deep 6.1 earthquake shakes eastern parts of Indonesia, no damage reported
71 bodies recovered in Nepal's plane crash; last missing to be confirmed
Delhi records eighth cold wave day in Jan; most in 1 month in past 12 yrs
UNGA Prez Csaba Korosi to visit India this month, meet leaders, scientists
Top headlines: RIL's green hydrogen biz, Sebi moots ASBA-like system
LIVE: Union Cabinet to meet today; political resolution discussion likely
TMS Ep349: India Inc yearly outlook, UPI, power stocks, trans-shipment hub
Union Cabinet to meet today; discussion on political resolution likely
China's GDP growth falls to 3% in 2022, second lowest growth in 50 years
India in advanced stage to deliver on global plan for TB vaccine: Mandaviya
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
71 bodies recovered in Nepal's plane crash; last missing to be confirmed
icon-arrow-left
Developed world to help small farmers in developing nations: India at WEF
Business Standard

Deep 6.1 earthquake shakes eastern parts of Indonesia, no damage reported

A deep earthquake shook eastern parts of Indonesia on Wednesday, but no serious damage or injuries were reported

Topics
Earthquake | Indonesia

AP  |  Jakarta 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

A deep earthquake shook eastern parts of Indonesia on Wednesday, but no serious damage or injuries were reported.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.1 earthquake was centred 147 kilometers (91 miles) under the sea, 65 kilometres (40 miles) south-southeast of Gorontalo. It shook parts of Gorontalo, North Sulawesi, North Maluku, and Central Sulawesi provinces.

No tsunami warning was issued by Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago and a home of more than 270 million people, is frequently hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because of its location on the Ring of Fire, an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Basin.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake on November 21 killed at least 331 people in West Java. It was the deadliest in Indonesia since a 2018 quake and tsunami in Sulawesi killed about 4,340 people.

In 2004, an extremely powerful Indian Ocean quake set off a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia's Aceh province.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Earthquake

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 10:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU