JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Pathankot court frames charges against seven accused in Kathua case
Business Standard

Work for Hindus who voted for me, not Muslims, BJP MLA tells corporators

According to reports, Yatnal made these statements at a function on June 4 in Vijayapura

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Karnataka election result 2018, BJP

A purported video of former Union minister and BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal instructing corporators to work only for Hindus, who have voted for him, and not for Muslims, has gone viral on social media.

"I had called all corporators and have told them that they should work for Hindus and not Muslims...who have voted for me in Bijapur," Yatnal is purportedly heard saying in the video, to which the crowd responded by saying "Hindus".

"I had said no to Muslims initially...I had instructed my people that those with topi (cap)) and burkha should not come and stand in my office or beside me," he said.

According to reports, Yatnal made these statements at a function on June 4 in Vijayapura.

Yatnal has served as MP and as Minister of State in the Vajpayee government.
First Published: Thu, June 07 2018. 18:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements