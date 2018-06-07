Work for Hindus who voted for me, not Muslims, BJP MLA tells corporators

A purported video of former Union and MLA Basanagouda instructing corporators to work only for Hindus, who have voted for him, and not for Muslims, has gone viral on

"I had called all corporators and have told them that they should work for Hindus and not Muslims...who have voted for me in Bijapur," Yatnal is purportedly heard saying in the video, to which the crowd responded by saying "Hindus".

"I had said no to Muslims initially...I had instructed my people that those with topi (cap)) and burkha should not come and stand in my office or beside me," he said.

According to reports, Yatnal made these statements at a function on June 4 in Vijayapura.

