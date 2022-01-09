Delhi, adjoining areas of NCR witness rain for second consecutive day

-
Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed rain on Sunday morning for the second consecutive day.
The national capital and adjoining areas of NCR are expected to receive light intensity to moderate rain.
"Light intensity rain/drizzle to moderate rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, South-East Delhi, NewDelhi, Lodi road, East-Delhi, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Panipat, Rajound, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar (Haryana) Gangoh, Shamli, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Baraut, Daurala, Modinagar (U.P.) during the next 2 hours," said Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi.
Meanwhile, after the continuous rain for the past two days, the city's air quality improved from 'moderate' category to 'satisfactory' on Sunday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 90, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.
The air quality of Noida remains in the 'moderate' category with the AQI at 119. The air quality of Gurugram improved to the 'satisfactory' category with the AQI at 81.
Waterlogging was also witnessed in parts of the city as heavy rain poured on Saturday.
Southeast Delhi's underpass in Pul Pehlad Pur was drowned in water after the overnight rainfall on Saturday.
Heavy rainfall also had caused waterlogging at the Mandawali underpass in East Delhi.
With rain lashing several parts of Delhi and the temperature dipping further, homeless people were seen taking refuge in night shelters. The Weather Department had predicted a cloudy sky for Delhi till January 9.
