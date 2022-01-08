Parts of Shimla city receive first snowfall of 2022

-
ALSO READ
Monsoon forecasting: Is it like predicting the unpredictable for IMD?
Extreme weather killed over 400 during June-Aug, 1/3 deaths in Maha: IMD
Dry weather likely to prevail in U'khand for next 3 days: IMD
Warm weather conditions in Delhi; IMD issues green alert from October 12-16
North India to receive normal precipitation during Jan to March: IMD
-
Shimla city received its first snowfall of the year on Saturday even as most places in Himachal Pradesh are reeling under severe a cold wave, the meteorological department said.
Some upper parts of Shimla city, including Jakhoo, The Ridge, Benmore and Sanjauli experienced light snowfall on Saturday morning.
Welcoming the first snowfall of 2022, Benmore councillor Dr Kimi Sood posted a live video on her Facebook page.
However, several parts of Shimla city, including Chhota Shimla, Khalini and Dhalli, did not receive any snowfall.
Most places in the hill state continued to reel under severe cold as the upper reaches are experiencing intermittent snowfall while the plains are seeing rain.
Renowned tourist destinations Kufri and Narkanda in Shimla district, too, received snowfall.
Normal life in tribal districts Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Pangi, and Bharmour of Chamba district was thrown out of gear due to snowfall.
The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at minus 5.1 degrees Celsius in Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU