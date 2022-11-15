JUST IN
BJP candidate and former MLA files nomination for Dec 5 bypoll in Bihar
Uniform Civil Code will be implemented across country one day: Minister
Mehrauli murder: Accused should get strictest punishment, says DCW chief
G20 summit: US Prez Joe Biden meets Indonesian Prez Widodo, PM Modi
Delhi BJP replaces presidents of 6 district units ahead of civic polls
Guj HC judge recuses self from hearing Teesta Setalvad's regular bail plea
Delhi Nurses Federation withdraws call for mass casual leave on Nov 16
Must not promote restriction on energy supply: PM Modi at Bali meet
NSE phone tapping: Delhi HC reserves order on Chitra Ramkrishna's bail plea
India started intense coal gasification drive to reduce emissions: Joshi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
ULFA(I) claims responsibility for attack on army's convoy in Assam
Sabarimala all set to receive pilgrims as season begins on Nov 17
Business Standard

Delhi air quality improves amid sharp drop in stubble burning in farms

Delhi's air quality improved significantly on Tuesday amid a sharp decline in farm fires in Punjab over the last two days

Topics
Delhi air quality | Stubble burning

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

Delhi's air quality improved significantly on Tuesday amid a sharp decline in farm fires in Punjab over the last two days.

The capital's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 227 on Tuesday. It was 294 on Monday and 303 on Sunday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The air quality is likely to improve further on the back of strong winds, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 15.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 29.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, it said.

According to Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) data, Punjab reported 141 farm fires on Tuesday and just four on Monday. A total of 2,467 incidents of stubble burning were reported in the agrarian state on Saturday.

The share of farm fires in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution dropped to 3 per cent on Tuesday from 13 per cent on Monday, according to SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

In view of the improvement in the air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management had on Monday directed authorities to revoke the curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR under stage three of the Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect.

The curbs under stage 3 included a ban on construction and demolition activities, barring essential projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi air quality

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 22:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU