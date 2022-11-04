JUST IN
Air pollution: SC to hear PIL seeking guidelines on farm fires on Nov 10

The petition also sought a direction to the schools, colleges and government and private offices to go virtual/online

Topics
pollution | Supreme Court | farm fires

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme
"List it on November 10," the CJI said

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list for hearing on November 10 a PIL seeking fresh guidelines on stubble burning to curb rising air pollution in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi took note of the submissions of lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha, who filed the PIL in his personal capacity, that the air pollution situation has worsened due to stubble burning in areas close to Delhi.

"Even normal people cannot walk in such a situation," the lawyer said, adding that "Air Quality Index (AQI) level has risen due to stubble burning."

"List it on November 10," the CJI said.

The petition also sought a direction to the schools, colleges and government and private offices to go virtual/online.

The lawyer alleged that the problem of pollution arises every year and that there was a serious threat on life and liberty due to the smog in Delhi NCR.

"The matter is of grave concern which requires immediate intervention of the court," the petition said.

The plea sought appointment of a "high-level committee" under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court judge to tackle the air-pollution crisis due to stubble burning.

"Issue an order or guidelines to each and every state to take necessary measures in order to reduce the pollution including installation of smog-towers, plantation drive, affordable public transport, etc," it further said.

It also sought a direction to the chief secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to personally take responsibility of no case of stubble-burning anywhere.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 18:20 IST

