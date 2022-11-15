JUST IN
BJP candidate and former MLA files nomination for Dec 5 bypoll in Bihar
Uniform Civil Code will be implemented across country one day: Minister
Mehrauli murder: Accused should get strictest punishment, says DCW chief
G20 summit: US Prez Joe Biden meets Indonesian Prez Widodo, PM Modi
Delhi BJP replaces presidents of 6 district units ahead of civic polls
Guj HC judge recuses self from hearing Teesta Setalvad's regular bail plea
Delhi Nurses Federation withdraws call for mass casual leave on Nov 16
Must not promote restriction on energy supply: PM Modi at Bali meet
NSE phone tapping: Delhi HC reserves order on Chitra Ramkrishna's bail plea
India started intense coal gasification drive to reduce emissions: Joshi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Uniform Civil Code will be implemented across country one day: Minister
ULFA(I) claims responsibility for attack on army's convoy in Assam
Business Standard

BJP candidate and former MLA files nomination for Dec 5 bypoll in Bihar

BJP candidate and former MLA Kedar Prasad Gupta on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the December 5 by-poll to Kurhani assembly constituency in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district

Topics
BJP | BJP MLAs | bypolls

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarpur/Patna 

voting

BJP candidate and former MLA Kedar Prasad Gupta on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the December 5 by-poll to Kurhani assembly constituency in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

Gupta will taking on JD(U) nominee Manoj Singh Kushwaha, a two-time MLA from the constituency.

Kushwaha has the support of the seven-party Grand Alliance.

Sources in the BJP said Gupta, too, enjoys the support of two factions of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) one led by Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras and the other by his nephew Chirag Paswan.

Bypoll to Kurhani seat was necessitated following the disqualification of RJD's Anil Sahni as MLA.

Sahani, convicted in a case of fraud by the CBI, has been awarded a three-year jail term.

The last date for filing of nominations is November 17.

Candidates can withdraw nomination till November 21.

Votes will be counted on December 8.

Senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui, after announcing Kushwaha's candidature for the by-election, had told reporters on Saturday that the decision to field JD (U) candidate was jointly taken by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"All alliance partners will campaign for the JD(U) candidate. We will comfortably win this seat, he had asserted.

BJP's Gupta, a Vaishya by caste, had bagged the constituency in 2015, defeating Kushwaha.

Sahani, however, clinched the seat for the RJD in 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 22:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU