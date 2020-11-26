Delhi Air quality index: Pollution level dips to 'very poor' category

-
ALSO READ
Air quality improves in Delhi, parts of city record 'moderate' AQI
Delhi: People's health at risk as AQI deteriorates to 'severe' category
Visibility reduces as air quality turns 'severe' in parts of Delhi
Pollution hangs over Delhi as farm stubble fires rage; AQI worsens
Delhi pollution: People wake up to hazy skies as AQI drops to 'very poor'
-
Air pollution levels in Delhi dipped on Thursday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) being reported in the 'very poor' category.
According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, (SAFAR), the overall air quality in the city stands at 349.
Parts of the city reported AQIs of between 'very poor' and 'severe', data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed, with Lodhi Road reporting an AQI of 320, RK Puram reported an AQI of 372, and Chandni Chowk reported an AQI of 319, all in the 'very poor' category.
'Severe' AQI was reported in Vivek Vihar (409), and Jahangirpuri (404).
An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.
Earlier on Tuesday, Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to make the bio-decomposer technology mandatory for all states, which contribute to the rising air pollution in the national capital.
Addressing a press conference here, Rai said the Delhi government had filed a petition with the Centre's newly constituted commission on Monday on the basis of a report by a 15-member impact assessment committee, which showed the effect of the new technology in Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU