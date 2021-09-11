Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hits Uttarakhand's Joshimath today

An of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Uttarakhand's Joshimath on Saturday, informed the Center for Seismology.

According to NCS, the tremors were felt 31 kilometres WSW of Joshimath at 5.58 am on Sunday.

" of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 11-09-2021, 05:58:31 IST, Lat: 30.43 & Long: 79.26, Depth: 5.0 Km ,Location: 31km WSW of Joshimath, Uttarakhand," NCS said in a tweet.

