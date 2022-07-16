Delhi anganwadi workers to meet LG for reversing terminations over protest

The anganwadi workers' union is slated to meet Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday to demand the reinstatement of its workers, the body has said.

The LG agreed to meet the State and Helpers Union (DSAWHU), after workers whose services were terminated staged a protest outside his residence on Wednesday, the union officials said.

Earlier, the members of the union had gathered at the Raj Niwas Marg with banners and raised slogans against the LG and the government, demanding a hike in their pay and reinstatement of terminated workers and helpers.

DSAWHU has claimed that 884 have been issued termination notices and 11,942 given show-cause notices by the government for participating in a 39-day .

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)