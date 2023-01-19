Delhi Assembly approves grant of Rs 1,028 crore for DJB, cleaning of Yamuna

-
-
The Delhi Assembly on Thursday approved a supplementary grant of Rs 1,028 crore for the Delhi Jal Board and to speed up work for cleaning the Yamuna.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia placed Supplementary Demand For Grants before the Delhi Assembly.
"The Lt Governor made every possible effort to stop the work of cleaning Yamuna by putting pressure on the officers. Despite the approval of the budget from the House, the funds to Delhi Jal Board were stopped.
"No matter how hard BJP and LG try, the Delhi government will not stop the work of Delhiites," he said.
The Delhi Assembly also approved additional grants of Rs 100 crore for roadworks under the Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana.
The Public Works Department (PWD) got an additional grant of 800 crores for road maintenance, construction of additional classrooms, and re-modelling of hospitals.
Grants worth Rs 50 crores for the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana and Rs 75 crores for SC-ST Welfare were also approved by the assembly.
Sisodia said the government has not only got the money released to the Delhi Jal Board but has also released an additional budget of Rs 1,028 crore for cleaning the Yamuna so that it can be expedited.
First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 22:13 IST
