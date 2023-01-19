JUST IN
Big gap in carbon removal effort key to climate goals, says study
2001-2011 warmest decade in the last millennium in central Greenland: Study
Green Hydrogen Mission to help India meet net-zero targets: Experts
2022 fifth warmest year on record; trend alarming, says NASA analysis
Globally, wildfires cost $50 bn every year; AI can help fight them: WEF
Cold wave sweeps Delhi; minimum temperature plunges to 1.4 degrees Celsius
J&K gets third X-Band Doppler Weather Radar for better, timely forecasts
Entire country to be covered by doppler weather radar network by 2025: Govt
Anti-pollution curbs under GRAP stage 3 lifted in Delhi as AQI improves
MV Ganga Vilas cruise could threaten endangered river dolphins: Experts
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment
No further widening of cracks in Joshimath in last three days: Official
icon-arrow-left
Govt looks to reduce discretionary powers of FCI officials after CBI raids
Business Standard

Delhi Assembly approves grant of Rs 1,028 crore for DJB, cleaning of Yamuna

The Delhi Assembly on Thursday approved a supplementary grant of Rs 1,028 crore for the Delhi Jal Board and to speed up work for cleaning the Yamuna.

Topics
Yamuna | Yamuna river | Delhi Assembly

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia | Photo: Shutterstock

The Delhi Assembly on Thursday approved a supplementary grant of Rs 1,028 crore for the Delhi Jal Board and to speed up work for cleaning the Yamuna.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia placed Supplementary Demand For Grants before the Delhi Assembly.

"The Lt Governor made every possible effort to stop the work of cleaning Yamuna by putting pressure on the officers. Despite the approval of the budget from the House, the funds to Delhi Jal Board were stopped.

"No matter how hard BJP and LG try, the Delhi government will not stop the work of Delhiites," he said.

The Delhi Assembly also approved additional grants of Rs 100 crore for roadworks under the Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana.

The Public Works Department (PWD) got an additional grant of 800 crores for road maintenance, construction of additional classrooms, and re-modelling of hospitals.

Grants worth Rs 50 crores for the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana and Rs 75 crores for SC-ST Welfare were also approved by the assembly.

Sisodia said the government has not only got the money released to the Delhi Jal Board but has also released an additional budget of Rs 1,028 crore for cleaning the Yamuna so that it can be expedited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Yamuna

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 22:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.