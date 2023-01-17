Delhi assembly: BJP alleges scams in govt, demands Kejriwal's resignation

-
BJP MLAs on Tuesday wore black clothes and turbans to the Delhi assembly to protest against alleged corruption and scams of the AAP government and demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal resign from the post.
BJP member Ajay Mahawar alleged corruption in the purchase of buses, excise policy and the working of the Delhi Jal Board.
He said the "dishonest" government of Kejriwal is shielding Manish Sisodia, who is "accused of gross corruption", while one of his ministers, Satyendar Jain, is in jail on corruption charges.
This is the second day of the three-day session of the assembly that started on Monday.
"We are against the corrupt government of Delhi. Scam in making classrooms, in buses and in liquor policy, overall this government is only doing corruption and the chief minister should resign. We demand that he should be removed. We are wearing black clothes to mark our protest against this corrupt government," BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said.
On Monday, amid protest by MLAs of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's alleged interference in the working of the city government, the House saw repeated adjournments and hardly 10 minutes of proceedings were held on the first day of the session.
First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 12:14 IST
