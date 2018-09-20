Delhi-based Choudhary Aviation acquires Mallya's two choppers in e-auction

-
Delhi-based Choudhary Aviation Facilities Ltd had bought two helicopters of fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya in an e-auction conducted by the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT-II) here, a company official said on Wednesday.
"Our company bought the two personal copters of Mallya for Rs 87.5 million at the price of Rs 43.7 million each in the electronic bidding conducted by the DRT in Bengaluru," Choudhary Aviation Director Satyendra Sehrawat told IANS from Delhi on phone.
The Tribunal held the e-auction on behalf of a consortium of 17 banks which filed the case in 2013 against Mallya and his defunct Kingfisher Airlines Ltd for defaulting on loans borrowed from 2007-2012.
"Though the 5-seater Airbus Eurocopter B155 choppers are 10-year-old, they are in a serviceable condition, with a good dual engine and are currently parked at Juhi airport in Mumbai," said Sehrawat.
Three firms participated in the auction, held with minimum bid price of Rs 17.5 million for each copter of model 2008, last flown in 2013.
"We want to make use of the choppers for commercial activity, including chartered service," Sehrawat noted.
The 3-year-old firm also provides ground operations and air ambulance service to hospitals in the national capital region (NCR).
The Tribunal, however, did not inform the media about the e-auction.
