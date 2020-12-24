Delhi, Bengaluru emerge as hot spots for e-commerce jobs: Report

-
ALSO READ
E-commerce spends surpass pre-Covid levels post lockdown in Metros: Report
Govt issues notices to e-comm firms for not showing mandatory product info
Flipkart Group garners 68% of Rs 29,000 crore festive sales: Report
Big Billion Days to create 70,000 seasonal jobs in festive season: Flipkart
E-commerce firms to create 300,000 jobs this festive season: RedSeer
-
Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai have emerged as the demand hot spots for recruiting talent in the e-commerce segment, according to a report.
The report is based on a survey of 5,000 employees from e-commerce and traditional industries working in over 100 roles. It also took input from over 25 e-commerce players.
Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai emerge as the demand hot spots, accounting for 53 per cent of the total demand on an average, when it comes to generating demand for top talent in e-Commerce, as per Catenon India 'Decoding Talent in E-commerce Report 2021'.
Indore, Kochi and Coimbatore are also coming up as the new recruitment frontiers for the platform.
Catenon is a tech-based multinational company specialising in data-driven global executive search services, talent intelligence and consulting.
"As e-commerce moves to the centre of even traditional businesses, a large number of companies are starting to compete for experienced executives to build and grow their online verticals. Our report helps in understanding the various roles and their supply-demand dynamics that are driving the e-Commerce industry's labour market today," Catenon APAC Managing Director Gaurav Chattur said.
The coronavirus pandemic has unimaginably pivoted the growth of e-commerce as 'staying in' became the new 'going out', he said.
"Needless to say, this boom will lead to the need for an adequately equipped workforce that organisations need to start building upon," he added.
The report further revealed that the most in-demand jobs are product management roles, which are the highest paid ones and also see the steepest hike in annual compensation for higher years of experience.
Analytical thinking is one of the most commonly sought skills across top roles in e-Commerce, it added.
Among horizontal e-commerce marketplaces, fashion and groceries emerged as the brightest opportunities creators for e-commerce professionals, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU