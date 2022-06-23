Delhi BJP leader files complaint against Maha CM for violating Covid norms

-
A BJP leader from Delhi filed a complaint against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly violating COVID-19 related protocols by meeting his supporters while heading to his personal residence from his official house in the state capital on Wednesday night, police said.
Thackeray, who tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, moved out of 'Varsha', his official residence in south Mumbai, to 'Matoshree' his family home in suburban Bandra, at night - hours after offering to quit the top post amid rebellion by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.
Party workers could be seen raising slogans and showering petals on the chief minister as he left his official house along with his family members - wife Rashmi Thackeray, sons Aaditya and Tejas Thackeray at around 9.50 pm. He reached outside 'Matoshree' around 10.30 pm. On the way, Thackeray, who was wearing a face mask, could be seen stepping out of his car at Worli, the constituency of his son and Tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, and near Matoshree and waiving at the party workers.
"Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga submitted an online complaint against Thackeray to Malabar Hill police," the official said.
The complaint was made available on Twitter and circulated on social media groups. It was retweeted by Bagga himself.
The complaint said that as per the news, CM Thackeray has tested positive for COVID-19 and according to the protocols, such a patient cannot meet anyone and should remain in isolation.
But Thackeray was seen meeting his supporters and thereby violating the COVID-19 protocol. The visuals about it were shown on TV channels, the complaint said, and requested the police to file an FIR against Thackeray.
The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is battling a survival crisis following the rebellion of senior Sena minister Eknath Shinde and a sizable number of MLAs belonging to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. Shinde and the party rebels, who are currently camping in Guwahati, has said he has 46 MLAs supporting him.
