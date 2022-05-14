Attempts to separate Mumbai from Maha won't be allowed to succeed: Uddhav

-
ALSO READ
Aaditya Thackeray to pitch Shiv Sena's ideology ahead of phase 5 UP polls
Opposition 'completely directionless' in 2 years of MVA govt: Shiv Sena
BJP conspiring to make Mumbai a Union Territory claims Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena, NCP may form alliance in upcoming Goa Assembly polls
Manipur polls: NPF to contest in 10 seats; Shiv Sena names 6 candidates
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said some parties are misleading with "fake Hindutva" and accused estranged ally BJP of playing "ugly" politics.
Targetting BJP at a public meeting in Mumbai, the Shiv Sena chief wondered if it was the same party which Shiv Sena considered to be a friend of 25 years.
Speaking at his first public meeting after two years, Thackeray, who underwent spinal surgery last November, sounded the bugle for upcoming civic polls, including for Mumbai, and said attempts to break Mumbai from Maharashtra will never be allowed to succeed.
Thackeray said the BJP had given loudspeakers to its A, B, and C teams and asked them to visit Aurangzeb's tomb and recite Hanuman Chalisa.
"While BJP will watch the tamasha and address press conferences," he charged.
He also said that Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana' never insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi but highlighted issues of state and national importance.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU