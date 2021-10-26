Delhi Cabinet to approve addition of Ayodhya in free pilgrimage scheme

The Cabinet will meet on Wednesday to approve the addition of in its free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens of the city, Chief Minister said during his visit to Lord Rama's birthplace on Tuesday.

Kejriwal offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in and also visited the Hanumangarhi temple there.

According to a government statement, a special meeting of its cabinet will be held at 11 am on Wednesday to include in the list of pilgrimage sites under the Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna.

The people of will be able to visit the land of Lord Shri Ram and worship at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi at no expense. The Delhi government makes arrangements for AC trains, AC hotels and the best possible facilities, it stated.

Kejriwal said, "In Delhi, we offer free pilgrimage to the people. The pilgrims get to visit Vaishno Devi, Shirdi, Rameswaram, Dwarka, Puri, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura, Vrindavan, among many other shrines."



Senior citizens of Delhi can now visit Ayodhya and offer prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi for free, the chief minister said.

Under the scheme launched by the Kejriwal government in 2019, people aged 60 years and above and their attendants are provided free pilgrimage every year.

The scheme was launched with five pilgrimage sites and later seven more were added to it.

Senior citizens availing free pilgrimage are issued certificates by the MLAs of their respective areas. The ministers of the Delhi government and the chairman of the Tirth Yatra Vikas Samiti also issue certificates to the applicants.

The Delhi government bears all the expenses on the pilgrimage, including the travel, food and accommodation charges. Facilities like paramedical staff and attendants are also provided during the journey.

Kejriwal who is also the convener of the AAP said that if his party forms government in Uttar Pradesh, the residents of the state will also get free pilgrimage to Ayodhya.

The AAP has decided to contest the UP Assembly elections slated to be held early next year.

