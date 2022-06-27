Delhi Congress holds protest against Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme

The Delhi on Monday held a protest at West Vinod Nagar against the Centre's Agnipath scheme.

Simultaneously, 'Satyagraha' is being staged at all the assembly constituencies in the capital by the workers, party officials said.

Delhi president Anil Kumar accused the police of halting the party's protest in Patparganj and several other areas.

Congress is conducting Satyagraha across the country including Delhi to echo the voice of youth against Agnipath scheme in a peaceful, democratic manner, Kumar tweeted.

At the behest of BJP, Delhi Police is halting our Satyagraha at every assembly (constituency) of Delhi, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)