Delhi Congress holds protest against Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme

-
ALSO READ
Centre working with Delhi, Mumbai police, says Vaishnaw on 'Bulli Bai'
Ex-Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeks bail in money laundering case
Ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh 'mastermind' in money laundering case: ED
CAG seeks documents related to financial irregularities at Jim Corbett
Vinod Kannan takes over as Vistara CEO, replaces Leslie Thng
-
The Delhi Congress on Monday held a protest at West Vinod Nagar against the Centre's Agnipath scheme.
Simultaneously, 'Satyagraha' is being staged at all the assembly constituencies in the national capital by the Congress workers, party officials said.
Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar accused the police of halting the party's protest in Patparganj and several other areas.
Congress is conducting Satyagraha across the country including Delhi to echo the voice of youth against Agnipath scheme in a peaceful, democratic manner, Kumar tweeted.
At the behest of BJP, Delhi Police is halting our Satyagraha at every assembly (constituency) of Delhi, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU