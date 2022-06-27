India leading the way of innovation, says PM Narendra Modi in Germany

-
India has come a long way and is leading the “way of innovation”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the Indian diaspora in Munich, Germany on Sunday, various media reports stated.
India, which already has over 100 unicorns, is witnessing one unicorn every 10 days, Modi added, according to the reports, which quoted him as saying, “There was a time when India was nowhere in the race of startups. Today, we are the third-largest startup ecosystem.”
During the speech, Modi also shared his government's achievements and said India will not be left behind in the fourth Industrial Revolution.
He said that now every village in India is open defecation free, has electricity and 99 per cent of the villages also have clean cooking fuel. India has been providing free ration to 800 million poor people since the last 2 years.
“This list of achievements is very long. If I keep speaking, your dinner time will be over. When a country takes correct decisions with correct intentions on time, then it is destined for development," he said, amid chants of “Modi, Modi” from the crowd.
“In IT, digital technology, India is making its presence felt. Forty per cent digital transactions in the world are from India. India is making new records in data consumption. India is among the countries where data is cheapest,” he said.
In the 21st Century’s new India, the fast way people adopt technology is exciting.
“India is ready, prompt for development, for its dreams. Today, India believes in itself and its capabilities. That’s why we’re breaking old records and achieving new goals,” he said.
Modi said that 90 per cent adults have taken both doses of Covid vaccines in India and 95 per cent have taken at least one dose. Made in India vaccine has saved crores of lives across the world, he added.
Modi said that climate change is just not a matter of government policies in India. “Sustainable climate practices have become a part of the lives of India's ordinary people,” he added.
Terming Emergency in 1975 as a "black spot" on the vibrant history of India's democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that democracy, which is in DNA of every Indian, was trampled and suppressed 47 years ago, but the people answered in a democratic way all the conspiracies to crush it.
"Today is June 26 which is also known for the day when India's democracy, which is in the DNA of every Indian, was trampled and suppressed 47 years ago,” Modi said.
"The people of India answered all the conspiracies to crush democracy in a democratic way. We Indians take pride in our democracy wherever we are," Modi said in his over 30 minutes speech at the massive diaspora event held at the Audi Dome stadium here.
Modi, who is visiting Germany to attend the G7 Summit, said that Indians are proud of their democracy. "Today, we can proudly say that India is the mother of democracy... The diversity of culture, food, clothes, music and traditions makes our democracy vibrant. India has shown that democracy can deliver and has delivered."
