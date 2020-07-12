Delhi coronavirus update: 1,781 cases take tally to 110,921; toll at 3,334

recorded 1,781 fresh cases on Saturday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.1 lakh,whilethe death toll from the disease climbed to 3,334,authorities said.

Thirty-four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the health department bulletin.

On June 23, the national capitalhad reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947.

The death toll from COVID-19 in stood at 3,300 on Friday.

The Saturday bulletin said the death toll from the infection has risen to 3,334, and the total number of cases mounted to 1,10,921.

The bulletin also said that a communication has been sent to the Union Heath Secretary requesting for "initiating rapid antigen test for high-risk group of individuals at health facilities under the central government".

On Friday, authorities had said, an order also has been issued to carry out compulsory rapid antigen testing of high-risk group of individuals who visit health facilities.

According to the bulletin, 87,692 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stood at 19,895.

It said 7,68,617 testshave been conducted so far. On Saturday, a total of 21,508 tests were conducted, including 9,767RT-PCR tests and 11,741 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The number of tests per million in Delhi stands at 40,453, it said.

The number of containment zones in the city on Saturday stood at 639.

