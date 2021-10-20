Delhi coronavirus update: 25 new Covid cases; no death

-
ALSO READ
Delhi logs 39 Covid-19 cases, zero deaths; positivity rate at 0.06%
Delhi records 41 Covid-19 cases, zero fatality; positivity rate at 0.06%
Cannot be at ease till positivity rate drops below 5 pc: Satyendar Jain
Delhi logs 13K new Covid cases, 273 deaths; positivity rate at 21.67%
Delhi records 338 deaths; positivity rate below 30%: Health department
-
The national capital on Wednesday reported 25 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 14,39,466, the Delhi Health Department said.
No fatality, however, has been reported. The city's death toll stands at 25,090. The national capital has recorded only three deaths due to the infection in this month, so far. The death rate stands at 1.74 per cent.
The Covid infection rate in the national capital has dropped to 0.04 per cent. Meanwhile, the active cases tally has registered a decline and it stands at 310.
A total of 37 patients recovered in the last 24 hours to take the total number of recoveries to 14,14,066, the health bulletin said.
Currently, 96 patients are being treated in home isolation.
With a 98.23 per cent of Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.021 per cent.
Meanwhile, a total of 56,293 new tests -- 47,577 RT-PCR and 8,716 Rapid Antigen -- were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests done so far to 2,88,12,339.
The number of containment zones in the city currently stands at 97.
Out of 74,744 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 24,739 were first doses and 50,015 second doses.
The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 1,97,70,682, according to the health bulletin.
--IANS
avr/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU