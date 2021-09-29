Delhi records 41 Covid-19 cases, zero fatality; positivity rate at 0.06%

-
ALSO READ
Delhi logs 39 Covid-19 cases, zero deaths; positivity rate at 0.06%
Cannot be at ease till positivity rate drops below 5 pc: Satyendar Jain
Delhi logs 13K new Covid cases, 273 deaths; positivity rate at 21.67%
Delhi records 338 deaths; positivity rate below 30%: Health department
Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of IND vs ENG series: Report
-
The national capital recorded 41 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent and zero fatality due to the infection on Wednesday, according to a health bulletin issued by the city government.
With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbed to 14,38,821. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, and the death toll stood at 25,087.
Delhi has recorded only five fatalities due to the infection in September so far.
Delhi recorded 34 COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection on Tuesday, when the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent.
The national capital had recorded 32 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent and zero death due to the disease on Monday.
There are currently 392 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, up from 373 on Tuesday.
According to the latest bulletin, 107 patients were in home isolation, up from 105 the previous day. The number of containment zones in the city stood at 97, up from 94 a day ago.
According to the health bulletin, the authorities conducted 71,983 tests, including 49,688 RT-PCR ones, on Tuesday.
In April and May, Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives and led to a shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city.
On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.
The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.
The city government has been ramping up its health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic in April and May.
Amid apprehensions of a third COVID-19 wave in Delhi, experts have suggested that people avoid mass gatherings and scale down festivities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU