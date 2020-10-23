Delhi court pulls up Tihar for not allowing Umar Khalid to step out of cell

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Court directs jail authorities to provide security to Umar Khalid
Over 200 filmmakers, authors, educationists demand release of Umar Khalid
Delhi riots: Police seeks 10-day custody of Umar Khalid in UAPA case
Those involved in movements are being targeted: Mamata after Umar's arrest
Delhi riots: Court sends Umar Khalid to judicial custody till Oct 22
-
A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid and research scholar Sharjeel Imam till November 20 in connection with the Delhi riots case, while also pulling up the Tihar Jail Superintendent for not allowing Khalid to step out of cell.
Both the accused, recently arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, were produced before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat through video conferencing at the end of their judicial remand period, pursuant to which it was extended further.
The court lambasted the Jail Superintendent for allegedly not allowing Khalid to step out of his jail cell, which the accused claimed is akin to solitary confinement. He had had brought this to the notice of the court on Thursday after which the prison official was asked to appear before it.
During the course of proceedings, the court asked the Jail Superintendent to take stock of the situation and ensure that it is not repeated. "There is a grievance of the accused that in the garb of providing security, you are keeping him confined to the cell. What is this?" the judge asked.
Khalid, however, informed the court that the things have improved after he brought the issue to the notice of the court. "The Superintendent came to meet me and himself brought me out. Before that, there were long periods when I wasn't allowed out."
On Thursday, the accused had informed the court that that he is not being allowed to step out of his jail cell, which he claimed is akin to solitary confinement and is taking a toll on his mental and physical health.
"I am aware of the order passed by the court that I should be given adequate security cover and continue with the normal jail routine without any discrimination or distinction. However, in the last 3-4 days, I have been not at all allowed to step out of my jail cell and I am alone in it. It is practically a solitary confinement," Khalid told the court.
The case against the duo pertains to a 'conspiracy' to incite the riots, which had left 53 people dead and 748 injured. In the case filed against Khalid, the police has claimed that the communal violence was a premeditated conspiracy allegedly hatched by Khalid and others.
--IANS
aka/vd
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU