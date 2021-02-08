Delhi court seeks police report on Harsh Mander's plea against Kapil Mishra

-
A court here has directed the Delhi police to file an Action Taken Report (ATR) on a complaint filed by social activist Harsh Mander to lodge an FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra for allegedly provocating people to commit riots in February last year.
The riots in northeast Delhi left 53 dead and several hundred injured.
The court was hearing the matter on the direction of the Delhi High Court, which was approached by Mander last year.
Since, the matter has already once gone to the High Court of Delhi, this court deems it appropriate to call the report from DCP concerned. Let action taken report be called from DCP concerned for March 9 on the complaint given, Metropolitan Magistrate Himanshu Raman Singh said in an order passed on January 29.
In his complaint, Mander had sought registration of an FIR against Mishra for encouraging violence against Anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protestors, and engaging in criminal activities under Sections related to giving provocation with intent to cause riot and making, publishing or circulating statement, rumour, report etc. to cause public mischief.
He also urged the court to direct police to arrest Mishra and prosecute him in accordance with law.
