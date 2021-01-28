Delhi court suspends magistrate court order convicting AAP's Somnath Bharti

-
-
A sessions court in Delhi has suspended a magistrate court order convicting AAP MLA Somnath Bharti and sentencing him to two years imprisonment in connection with an assault case involving security guards of AIIMS, Delhi.
Special Judge Vikas Dhull's order came after observing that the appeal filed by Somnath challenging magistrate court order will take a considerable time for disposal.
"Since the appeal is going to take a considerable time for disposal and having regard to grounds set out in the appeal, the application filed by the convict/appellant is allowed and conviction order dated January 22, 2021 and sentence order dated January 1, 2021 of Ld Trial court are suspended during the pendency of this appeal, subject to the appellant furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 20,000 with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of this court. Bail Bond filed. Same stands accepted," read the order by Rouse Avenue Session Court.
In his appeal filed through advocate Mohd Irshad, Somnath has challenged the trial court order dated January 22 convicting him in the matter, and January 23 order sentencing him to two years jail terms.
The court also issued a notice to Delhi Police on Somnath appeal and listed the matter for February 15 for further hearing.
On September 9, 2016, AIIMS Chief Security officer RS Rawat lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police accusing Bharti and his 300 supporters of misbehaving with security guards of AIIMS.
The chief security officer accused AAP MLA and others of trying to encroach government land and disrupting peace in the hospital.
