AAP to contest polls in 6 states, including Himachal Pradesh, UP, Gujarat

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest Assembly polls in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.
Sisodia said this while briefing at a press conference after the party's national council meeting.
"The party will take Kejriwal Ji's development model among the people in these states," he said.
"If 80 per cent of the population in Delhi can get access to the free electricity, so why cannot residents of other states like UP, Goa, Uttarakhand etc get access to it," Sisodia further said.
He said that the people in these states urged members of the party's national council to contest from their respective states.
Talking about the incidents of violence during the farmers' Republic Day tractor rally in the national capital, Sisodia alleged that it was a conspiracy to discredit the farmers' movement.
"Action is not being taken agaisnt the real culprits of the violence and farmers are being targetted, he said.
