Haryana BJP leader Rampal Majra quits party over Centre's new farm laws

Haryana BJP leader and former chief parliamentary secretary Rampal Majra on Thursday quit the party over the Centre's new agriculture laws in solidarity with the farmers who are protesting against these legislations.
I completely stand with the farmers, who are protesting against these laws. I feel that these laws are not only anti-farmer but when implemented will adversely impact other sections of the society too, he told reporters here.
He confirmed that he resigned from the BJP over the new farm laws.
Majra, a three-time former MLA, had switched over to the BJP from the INLD just before the 2019 assembly elections. He had in September last year dubbed then Centre's farm bills as "anti-farmer", claiming that the apprehensions about the minimum support price (MSP) were not unfounded.
Majra blamed the BJP for incidents of violence that took place in Delhi during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26 and accused the Centre of trying to sabotage peaceful protests of farmers.
He also said over 150 farmers have died during the farmers' agitation including due to heart attacks and in road accidents but the government has so far not said a word about them.
He hailed the decision of INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala to resign as MLA over farm laws and stand in support of farmers.
It's a brave decision of Abhay, it will give a boost to the farmers' movement. His decision needs to be appreciated because during current times people are not even ready to resign as sarpanch or a zila parishad member, he added.
Majra said Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, the JJP leader whose party is supporting the BJP in government, too should have openly come out in support of the agitating farmers.
To another question, Majra, who has a four-decade-long political career and is one of the senior leaders from Haryana, said he has not taken any decision yet whether to join any other outfit.
I will consult my supporters, friends and well-wishers before taking any decision, he said.
