Business Standard

Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia asks LG to clear appointment of DERC chairman

The file was sent for nod of the LG, the government had said

Topics
Delhi government | Manish Sisodia

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia | Photo: Shutterstock

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday urged LG VK Saxena to "urgently" clear appointment of the chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week approved appointment of Justice(retd) Rajeev Shrivastava as the next DERC chairman.

The file was sent for nod of the LG, the government had said.

In a letter to the LG, Sisodia said the post of DERC chairman became vacant on Tuesday, and requested him to "urgently" clear the appointment.

"Have requested Hon LG to clear the appointment of DERC Chairperson urgently. The post becomes vacant from today. I have also urged him not to send the file directly to officers (as he has done in three cases last week) as that is against the Constitution and various SC judgements," Sisodia tweeted.

No immediate reaction was available from the LG's office over Sisodia's letter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Delhi government

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 17:13 IST

