Delhi environment minister asks depts to prepare action plan by Sep 21

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said the city government has asked departments concerned to prepare their action plan by September 21 based on which the national capital's Winter Action Plan will be made to tackle air pollution.
The Development Department will prepare an action plan for stubble management in Delhi.
Three MCDs, Cantonment Board, NDMC, DDA and all other government construction agencies have to prepare an action plan to control dust emissions, Rai said.
These departments have also been asked to sensitise their officers on the ground. MCDs have been asked to come up with an action plan to control waste burning and monitor pollution hotspots, he said.
The Transport Department has been asked to popularise electric vehicle policy. The traffic police will prepare a plan to deal with congestions, the minister said.
The environment department will establish a communication channel with the neighbouring states and the Centre for coordination on pollution-related matters.
Officials from municipal corporations, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Department of Environment, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Traffic Police, Public Works Department, Transport Department, National Highways Authority of India, and Central Public Works Department participated in a review meeting.
These departments have been asked to prepare their action plan based on which the capital's Winter Action Plan' will be made, Rai said.
As part of the plan, the city government will upgrade the Green War Room launched last year to monitor and coordinate anti-pollution efforts and update the Green Delhi application to effectively address complaints related to pollution causing activities.
