Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh
Business Standard

Delhi Excise policy case: ED raids 25 new locations in national capital

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided at least 25 locations in the national capital as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation into the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy, officials said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided at least 25 locations in the national capital as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation into the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy, officials said.

The premises covered under the search operation belong to private entities linked to liquor dealership and distributorship, they said.

The federal agency has conducted multiple raids in this case till now and had also arrested Sameer Mahandru, a liquor businessman and managing director of liquor manufacturing company Indospirit, last month in the case.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that had named Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as an accused among others.

The scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 12:31 IST

