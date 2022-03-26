Delhi government to provide e-Health Cards to Delhiites by next year

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday instructed the Health Department to distribute e-Health Cards prior to the implementation of the Health Information Management System (HIMS), which is expected to begin from March 2023.
Kejriwal chaired the high-level meeting to review the progress made in the Health Information Management System (HIMS) and e-Health Card Project.
The e-health card will be a QR based card to identify and track the demographic and basic clinical details of every patient. Through the card, the residents of Delhi will be mapped for all eligible schemes and programs and the health card will also be integrated with the Health Information Management System for smooth information exchange.
"It was decided in the meeting that along with the implementation of HIMS in the year 2023, health card would also be given to every Delhiite," said Chief Minister's Office in a statement.
The Chief Minister has specifically instructed the health department to distribute the e-Health Cards at least three months before the HIMS system is implemented. It is expected to begin from March 2023, the statement reads.
"The Health Information Management System aims to revolutionise healthcare management in the state by taking it to global standards. A project of this scale and calibre has never been taken up in India. Notably, the e-Health Cards too will be the first of their kind in the country where all medical information of the patient will be stored on the cloud," it said.
Along with the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain were present in the meeting along with senior officials of the concerned department.
