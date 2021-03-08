Delhi govt gave free rations to over 6 mn not having ration cards in 2020

-
ALSO READ
AAP claim in HC about ration cards approved in 2018 contrary to RTI data
Delhi govt notifies scheme for doorstep delivery of ration
SBI Cards slips 10% in 2 days on asset quality concerns; should you sell?
Delhi govt school students to get dry ration for 6 months: Kejriwal
SBI Cards m-cap tops Rs 1-trillion; Five factors that are driving the stock
-
The Delhi government provided free dry rations to more than 60 lakh people, who did not have ration cards, during the lockdown in April and May last year.
Besides, 71 lakh existing ration card holders received free rations from April to November 2020, according to the Outcome Budget tabled in the assembly by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
Under a special coronavirus relief initiative, "Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahayata Yojana", 5 kg of food grains (4 kg wheat and 1 kg rice) per beneficiary free of cost was given against 69.60 lakh e-coupons to individuals under non-PDS category (who are not covered under regular public distribution system), the Economic Survey said.
The dry rations were distributed through approximately 550 designated centres across Delhi from April 7, 2020.
Complying with the Supreme Court order issued on September 29 last year, free dry rations were provided to sex workers registered with National Aids Control Organization (NACO) through NGOs from the food grains available under the scheme "Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahayta Yojana".
"Dry ration -- 64,219 kg wheat and 15,795 kg rice -- has been provided to NGOs for further distribution to the 15,782 sex workers as per the list provided by them till January 14," the economic survey report said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU