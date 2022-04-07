Delhi govt offers subsidy of Rs 5,500 for first 10,000 buyers of e-cycles

-
ALSO READ
At current prices, FY23 fertiliser subsidy sufficient for 6-7 mths: Experts
Govt rolls back proposals in draft power Bill, drops subsidy abolition
Govt considering Rs 28,600 cr increase in fertiliser subsidy: Report
Rane launches Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme for services sector
Cabinet okays Rs 28,655 cr subsidy on P&K fertilisers for rabi season
-
In a big push to electric vehicles, Delhi government on Thursday announced that it will provide a subsidy of Rs 5,500 each for the first 10,000 buyers of e-cycles in the city.
The first 1,000 buyers of passenger e-cycles will also be given an additional subsidy of Rs 2,000 under the Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said, claiming that Delhi has become the first state in the country to provide subsidy in e-cycle segment.
The Delhi Cabinet has also okayed subsidy on purchase of heavy duty cargo e-cycles and e-carts for commercial uses, Gahlot said. The subsidy on cargo e-cycles will be Rs 15,000 each for first 5,000 buyers. The subsidy was earlier provided to individual buyers of e-carts but now a company or corporate house buying these vehicles will also be provided a subsidy of Rs 30,000, he said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said e-cycles will help the residents reduce the use of polluting vehicles.
Congrats Delhi! Today we are taking one more important step in the fight against pollution, Kejriwal said in a tweet.
Delhi Govt's hugely successful e-vehicle subsidy policy is being enhanced with a subsidy for electric bicycles today. E-cycles will help Delhiites reduce the use of polluting vehicles, he said.
The residents of Delhi will be eligible for the subsidy scheme that will be linked with Aadhaar, Gahlot said, adding that all the members of a family having an Aadhaar card will be able to get the subsidy.
Meanwhile, the operational guidelines regarding companies and models qualifying for the scheme will be issued by the government in the next two weeks, said Jasmine Shah, vice- chairman of Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission, the policy think tank of the Delhi government.
Shah said that a good quality e-cycle costs around Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000, while a cargo e-cycle is priced around Rs 40,000-Rs 45,000.
Different models of e-carts are available in the market ranging from Rs 90,000 to nearly Rs 3 lakh, he said.
Shah said that the government is bringing e-cycle segment into mainstream that will help the delivery services and last mile connectivity.
Gahlot said that under the Delhi government's EV policy launched in August 2020, a total subsidy amount of Rs 59.44 crore has been paid so far.
The minister said that presently 45,900 e-vehicles are plying on the city roads, of which 36 per cent are two wheelers. The percentage of e-vehicles in total registered vehicles in the national capital has crossed 12 per cent mark, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU