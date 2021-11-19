Rane launches Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme for services sector

-
-
Union Minister Narayan Rane on Friday launched the Special Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme for the services sector.
"The scheme will help in meeting the technology-related requirements of enterprises in the services sector and has a provision of 25 per cent capital subsidy for procurement of plant and machinery and service equipment through institutional credit to the SC-ST MSEs without any sector-specific restrictions on technology up-gradation," according to an official statement.
The Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) launched the scheme at Guwahati.
Rane also felicitated SC/ST Entrepreneurs of the North-eastern region and urged the youth to take up the entrepreneurship to become job givers than job seekers, the statement said.
He assured the youth that no stone will be left unturned by the Ministry of MSME in their journey to become successful entrepreneurs.
He stated that favourable policies of the government and different schemes implemented by the MSME ministry, especially for marginalised sections of the society, are helping the region realise its full potential.
