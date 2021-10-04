Delhi govt sends notice to Ganga Ram hospital over norms violation: Sources

-
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh to implement 10% EWS quota in employment, education
O2 crisis: Ganga Ram hospital asks govt to consider reducing patient intake
Field officers are recovering GST without notice: Industry experts
SC seek replies from Centre, MCC on plea against OBCs,EWS quota in NEET
Covid-19: Delhi's Ganga Ram receives 4 tons of oxygen on Monday morning
-
The Delhi government has issued a show-cause notice to a leading private hospital here over alleged violation of some of the norms laid out for treatment of patients in the category of economically weaker section (EWS), official sources said on Monday.
However, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) officials said the allegations in the notice were not true.
"The hospital authorities are replying to the issues raised, and hope that misunderstanding, if any, should be resolved soon," the officials said.
The SGRH is a leading private hospital with 675 beds.
The Delhi government's Directorate General Of Health Services (DGHS) has issued a show-cause notice to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for alleged violation of various clauses of the Delhi Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2011, the official sources said.
The notice, sent recently, was issued after complaints that patients in the category of economically weaker section (EWS) were allegedly not being admitted at the well-known hospital in central Delhi even when reserved beds were lying vacant, they said.
The show-cause notice was issued after the DGHS allegedly found that the hospital's replies to their questions were "not satisfactory". The Delhi DGHS "invoked clause 14.1" of the Schedule appended to Rule 14 of Delhi Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2011, the sources said.
Meanwhile, AAP MLA from Karol Bagh Vishesh Ravi, in a statement, claimed that he had been pursuing the matter with the Delhi DGHS for a long time, writing letters on what he alleged was "violation of the EWS norms by the hospital".
This includes non-admission of EWS patients even when a large number of beds reserved for EWS-category patients were lying vacant, refusal of treatment to such patients, citing the Covid situation as an excuse, he claimed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU