Delhi govt to issue guidelines for schools: Sisodia as Covid cases rise

-
ALSO READ
Parent-teacher meetings celebrated like a festival in Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Sisodia hits out at BJP-led UP govt for allowing pvt schools to hike fees
Delhi govt presents Rs 75,800 cr budget; aims to create 2 mn jobs in 5 yrs
UP to launch 'happiness curriculum' in primary schools from next session
AAP, TMC will be 'marginal players' in Goa assembly polls: P Chidambaram
-
The Delhi government will soon issue guidelines for schools in view of the slight rise in COVID-19 cases, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.
His comments came amid reports of some school students testing positive for the virus in Delhi as well as the National Capital Region (NCR).
"COVID cases have slightly increased but there is no rise in hospitalisation, so we need not worry. There is no need to panic but stay alert. We have to learn to live with COVID. We are constantly monitoring the situation," Sisodia told reporters.
"I have got reports from a few schools in the past few days where parents have informed about their child testing positive. The education department will tomorrow issue guidelines to schools in this regard," he added.
Delhi on Wednesday reported 299 new COVID-19 cases, a jump of 118 per cent in two days. The positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
COVID cases have slightly increased...but no hospitalization, so need not worry.Since Covid is there, we have to learn to live with it...A general (COVID)guideline to be introduced for schools tomorrow.1 or 2 COVID cases (of kids),1 teacher from school:Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/VJDuk0OPEy— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU