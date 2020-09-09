Delhi govt to provide stalls at discounted rates to artists, artisans

The on Wednesday decided to provide stalls at discounted rates to artists and artisans on all campuses of the tourism department, including the Delhi Haat.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said due to the COVID-19 epidemic and lockdown, artists and artisans who cannot rent expensive stalls at Delhi Haat and other places will be provided stalls at a very economical rate.

On usual days, a person has to spend a hefty amount to take a stall but now these will be available for only Rs 500-600, he said.

It has also been decided to give huge concessions to vendors who have food stalls at Delhi Haat and other places, Sisodia said.

The rent of these vendors for the entire duration of the lockdown will be waived.

In many cases, it has also been decided to give a considerable concession in the normal fare till October 31, he said.

