Home Ministry approves FCRA licence to Golden Temple for 5 years

-
ALSO READ
Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple on Op Blue Star anniversary
CBI files charge sheet against consultant Deepak Talwar for fund diversion
Golden chapter in history of India: HM Shah on consecration of Ram temple
SGPC defies Punjab lockdown guidelines, restarts langar at Golden Temple
Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' golden occasion, follows years of struggle: Rawat
-
The Union government has granted a Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence to Sri Harmandir Sahib at Amritsar in Punjab for five years.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted the licence after the Golden Temple management applied for FCRA registration on May 27, 2020.
At the Golden Temple, the management aims to run a free community kitchen, give financial assistance to the poor and needy, including children. So far, the management under the aegis of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has been able to fulfil these objectives through domestic donations.
Now, it will also be able to receive foreign contributions to meet expenses on these noble endeavours.
The Golden Temple is not only one of the main religious places of the Sikhs, but also a symbol of human brotherhood and equality. Everyone, irrespective of caste, creed, or race can seek spiritual solace and religious fulfilment without any hindrance at the holy place.
--IANS
rak/tsb/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU