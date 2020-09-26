Will make water supply in Delhi as good as in developed countries: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Coronaviurs tests in Delhi highest in the world: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to head Delhi Cabinet meeting today
Delhi in better situation as compared to June, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Kejriwal urges industry representatives to help revive Delhi's economy
Second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, experts believe: Arvind Kejriwal
-
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his government would make water supply in Delhi as good as in developed countries and it is hiring a consultant for this purpose.
He also dismissed allegations that water supply in Delhi was being privatised.
"Some opposition leaders are saying water supply in Delhi is being privatised. It can never happen and I assure you this," the chief minister said.
"We are hiring a consultant to tell us how to improve water supply management and ensure that not even a drop of water is wasted," Kejriwal said during a digital press conference.
He said that in the capital cities of developed nations, water is available round-the-clock with proper pressure and there is no need for a submersible pump.
"We will make it happen in Delhi. The city's water supply will be as good as in developed nations," Kejriwal said, adding that accountability should be fixed for each drop of water and there should not be any wastage.
The chief minister also informed the press briefing the Delhi government was in talks with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for increasing water availability in the national capital.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU