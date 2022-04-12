Delhi High Court asks RBI to look into plea against IndusInd Bank

-
The Delhi High Court has referred a PIL, sought to review whether IndusInd Bank promoter Hinduja can increase their stake, to the Reserve Bank of India.
Last year, an internal working group of the RBI had earlier recommended that promoters can increase their stake in private banks to 26 per cent from 16 per cent.
Following the recommendations, the Hinduja group had said they are keen to increase their stake to 26 per cent.
A petition was filed in the Delhi HC seeking to probe fit and proper status of the Hinduja group.
