Delhi hit-and-drag case: Court sends six accused to 14-day judicial custody

On expiry of their three-day police custody, the court extended their custodial interrogation by four days on Thursday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A court here on Monday sent six accused in the case involving the death of a 20-year-old woman, who had got trapped in the underside of a car and killed, to 14 days' judicial custody.

"14 days judicial custody granted," Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal said.

The prosecution said it was found during their custodial interrogation that the accused were aware of the victim's body being dragged under the wheels.

The additional public prosecutor, however, did not disclose the identity of the two accused who got down from the car to inspect what was under the wheels.

The investigating officer informed the court that CCTV footages were being obtained, the route taken by the car was being established, and around 20 witnesses had recorded their statements.

He also said a new witness, who was around 100 metres from the spot of the accident, has joined the investigation.

Police had initially arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case last Monday.

On expiry of their three-day police custody, the court extended their custodial interrogation by four days on Thursday.

Later, they zeroed in on Ashutosh, who was arrested on Friday, and remanded in police custody for three days.

Another accused Ankush Khanna surrendered before the police on Friday and he was granted bail on Saturday.

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 17:08 IST

