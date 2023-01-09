PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on Jan 19 to launch various railway projects

-
ALSO READ
Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bengal's Malda; BJP demands NIA probe
Rail stocks may chug along till budget; book profit selectively: Analysts
NITI wants infra projects lagging for decades completed by FY23-end
Rajasthan train derailment: 4 passenger trains cancelled, 1 diverted
Hyderabad to commemorate 75 years of liberation with year-long celebrations
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be initiating various Railway projects worth Rs 2,400 crore in Telangana besides flagging off a Vande Bharat Express train between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, a press release from BJP said here on Monday.
In view of Modi's visit to the state, BJP State President and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar and OBC Morcha National President and Rajya Sabha member K Laxman
visited the Secunderabad Railway Station and held a meeting with South Central Railway officials, it said.
The PM will lay the foundation stone for modernisation of the Secunderabad Railway Station costing around Rs 700 crore and remotely launch the works of the construction of Periodical Overhauling (POH) workshop at Kazipet, it said.
Similarly, the SecunderabadMahbubnagar doubling works costing Rs 1,231 crore will also be initiated, the release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 15:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU