PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on Jan 19 to launch various railway projects

Prime Minister will be initiating various Railway projects worth Rs 2,400 crore in Telangana besides flagging off a Vande Bharat Express train between and Vijayawada, a press release from BJP said here on Monday.

In view of Modi's visit to the state, BJP State President and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar and OBC Morcha President and Rajya Sabha member K Laxman



visited the Secunderabad Railway Station and held a meeting with South Central Railway officials, it said.

The PM will lay the foundation stone for modernisation of the Secunderabad Railway Station costing around Rs 700 crore and remotely launch the works of the construction of Periodical Overhauling (POH) workshop at Kazipet, it said.

Similarly, the SecunderabadMahbubnagar doubling works costing Rs 1,231 crore will also be initiated, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)