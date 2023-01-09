JUST IN
Delhi PWD to remove eviction notice from Dhaula Kuan slum dwellers: Sisodia
PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on Jan 19 to launch various railway projects

The PM will lay the foundation stone for modernisation of the Secunderabad Railway Station costing around Rs 700 crore

Narendra Modi | Hyderabad

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be initiating various Railway projects worth Rs 2,400 crore in Telangana besides flagging off a Vande Bharat Express train between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, a press release from BJP said here on Monday.

In view of Modi's visit to the state, BJP State President and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar and OBC Morcha National President and Rajya Sabha member K Laxman

visited the Secunderabad Railway Station and held a meeting with South Central Railway officials, it said.

The PM will lay the foundation stone for modernisation of the Secunderabad Railway Station costing around Rs 700 crore and remotely launch the works of the construction of Periodical Overhauling (POH) workshop at Kazipet, it said.

Similarly, the SecunderabadMahbubnagar doubling works costing Rs 1,231 crore will also be initiated, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 15:51 IST

