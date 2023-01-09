JUST IN
Two air passengers arrested in Patna for travelling in drunken state
Pravasi Bharatiyas are 'brand ambassadors' of India on foreign soil: Modi
Hi-Tech Pipes, UP govt ink pact to set up steel unit with Rs 510-cr fund
Joshimath: SC asks petitioner to mention PIL on Tuesday for urgent listing
260 trains of Northern Railways cancelled as fog derails services
Experts for stricter punishment to tackle unruly behaviour on flights
Bengal believes in giving development a humane face: Mamata at G20
India does not believe in hierarchical concept of world order: Rajnath
Delhi colder than hills of Uttarakhand, Himachal for 5th day on trot
Freebie culture hurting economic growth, must end: L&T chairman A M Naik
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Two air passengers arrested in Patna for travelling in drunken state
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

MCD brawl: BJP leaders protesting outside Kejriwal's house detained

The ruckus erupted during the MCD Mayor elections at the Civic Centre on January 6, as the members from the BJP and AAP protested inside the House

Topics
BJP | MCD polls | Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

BJP, protest
New Delhi: BJP activists stage a protest regarding clashes during MCD Mayor's election, near the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI Photo)

Delhi Police detained several BJP workers including party leader Parvesh Verma after the protestors broke through the security layers installed at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on Monday.

Days after the brawl at the maiden meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, both AAP and BJP are holding protests in the national capital.

While AAP protested outside the Delhi BJP office, the BJP staged a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal house alleging hooliganism by AAP councillors during the mayoral election.

The ruckus erupted during the MCD Mayor elections at the Civic Centre on January 6, as the members from the BJP and AAP protested inside the House.

Following the protests by the BJP and AAP members, the MCD House was adjourned even before the commencement of voting for Mayoral polls.

--IANS

ssh/uk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 15:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.