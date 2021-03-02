Delhi is future destination for IT-enabled clean industry: LG Anil Baijal

-
Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday said Delhi is the future destination for IT-enabled clean industry that is non-polluting, human capital intensive and more equitable, a statement stated.
Addressing CII's Delhi State Annual Session and Business Conference, Baijal said in the Delhi Master Plan 2041, it is proposed to provide a suitable regime of incentives and disincentives to promote clean and non-polluting industries including IT and financial services among others.
"Emphasised that building sustainable, green, inclusive and resilient economy is the way forward to be able to capitalise the untapped economic potential of Delhi," Baijal said in a tweet after addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) conference.
According to the statement, the lieutenant governor said, "Delhi is the future destination for IT-enabled clean industry that is non-polluting technology oriented, human capital intensive and more equitable."
"With an ever increasing population of about 2.5 crores people and robust economic growth over the last seven decades, Delhi now faces severe problems of resource availability and management, space constraint and environmental pollution, like no other state," the statement quoted Baijal as saying at the event.
