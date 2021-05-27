HC allows duty free import of black fungus drug till waiver decision

The Thursday allowed duty free import of Amphotericin B, used for treating black fungus patients, primarily those affected by it after recovering from COVID-19, on furnishing of a bond by the importers till the takes a final decision on waiving the customs duty on it.

The high court said the medicine is required to save lives of thousands of people suffering from Mucormycosis and the central government shall seriously consider waiver of customs duty till the drug is in short supply in India.

"We direct that if any import is made by any person of this drug (Amphotericin B), it shall be allowed on a bond furnished by the importer without the actual duty being paid, till a decision is taken by the

"The bond shall have the undertaking that in case the import duty is not waived, the duty shall be paid by the importer," a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said.

