Andaman and Nicobar Islands update: 11 cases push Covid tally of to 4,667

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman
and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,667 on Wednesday as 11 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.
Seven new patients have travel history, while four infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.
Eleven more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.
The archipelago now has 142 active coronavirus cases, while 4,464 people have recovered from the disease and 61 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, he said.
The administration has so far sent 1,20,323 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 46 reports are awaited, the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
